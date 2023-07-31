Tributes
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.

Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.

“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

