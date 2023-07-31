Tributes
A month into operation, here’s how many people are riding Honolulu’s rail line daily

After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline , daily ridership numbers have fallen substantially since its opening weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After one month of operation for Oahu’s Skyline, daily ridership numbers have fallen substantially since its opening weekend.

The rail, which opened June 30, brought about a whole lot of fanfare and curious riders.

Nearly 72,000 people hopped aboard for a free ride during the Skyline’s first five days of operation.

However, now that folks have to pay, those ridership numbers have fallen substantially.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Skyline’s current daily average of riders is now somewhere between 3,000 to 4,000.

Officials say that the good news is that the rail system seems to be dependable, with 98.5% of trains arriving on schedule.

