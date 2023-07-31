Maui police identify bicyclist fatally struck in negligent homicide case
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have identified the bicyclist struck and killed in Kahului this week as 59-year-old Volker Weiss from Kihei.
Police say the bicyclist was struck by a speeding pickup truck Thursday.
The pickup had been over-taking vehicles on Pulehu Road prior to the crash.
Police say the pickup crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck Weiss.
The driver of the truck — a 61-year-old Kula man — was arrested for negligent homicide.
However, he was released from police custody and is now pending investigation.
