Maui police identify bicyclist fatally struck in negligent homicide case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have identified the bicyclist struck and killed in Kahului this week as 59-year-old Volker Weiss from Kihei.

Police say the bicyclist was struck by a speeding pickup truck Thursday.

The pickup had been over-taking vehicles on Pulehu Road prior to the crash.

Police say the pickup crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck Weiss.

The driver of the truck — a 61-year-old Kula man — was arrested for negligent homicide.

However, he was released from police custody and is now pending investigation.

