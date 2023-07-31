Tributes
Man, 55, dies after being found unresponsive in waters off Kaaawa

First responders tried to save him and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man died Sunday in the ocean off Kaaawa, officials confirmed.

According to a Honolulu police report, the man became unresponsive in the water.

However, the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the exact cause of his death.

There were no signs of foul play.

