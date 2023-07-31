Man, 55, dies after being found unresponsive in waters off Kaaawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man died Sunday in the ocean off Kaaawa, officials confirmed.

According to a Honolulu police report, the man became unresponsive in the water.

First responders tried to save him and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the exact cause of his death.

There were no signs of foul play.

