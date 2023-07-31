Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, study says

FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.
FILE - Just one drink a day can raise blood pressure, according to a study.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:54 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Regularly drinking alcohol, even in small amounts, could raise your blood pressure, even in adults without hypertension, according to a new study.

The study says as little as one alcoholic drink increased blood pressure in men and women, including those with no existing blood pressure issues or conditions related to alcohol.

Researchers looked at data from seven studies conducted around the world between 1997 and 2021 involving more than 19,000 adults.

The study found that even less than one drink a day produced a small rise in systolic pressure over an average of five years.

It also found that small amounts of alcohol also raised the lower, or diastolic, blood pressure reading, but only in men.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen drivers loses control, slams into utility pole
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD releases 26-year-old man from police custody following suspected Kapolei shooting
Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
HPD: Inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them
Betty’s Beach Cafe
Lahaina restaurant forced to close following roach infestation
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD searching for 3 people linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack

Latest News

Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them