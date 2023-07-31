Tributes
Hundreds gather to mark the 180th anniversary of Sovereignty Restoration Day

This year marks the 180th anniversary of La Hoihoi Ea, which has been celebrated at Thomas Square since 1843.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered at Thomas Square on Sunday to celebrate La Hoihoi Ea — Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day — with the official holiday taking place on Monday.

This year marks the 180th anniversary of La Hoihoi Ea, which dates back to 1843.

The holiday marks King Kamehameha III finally regaining control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after the British illegally took control of the islands for five months.

Hawaiian activists have been celebrating the holiday since the 1980s.

Many of them, including Waimanalo resident Robert Silva, came out on Sunday to showcase their love and support for the Hawaiian Kingdom.

“I really feel that if the next generation comes out to these, they just learned the facts, they learned the truth, they learned what happened. Because once a generation doesn’t learn it--it gets lost,” Silva said.

The event at Thomas Square included hula performances, lei making and several local vendor booths.

To further celebrate the holiday, the Bishop Museum will be hosting a La Hoihoi Ea celebration on Monday rom 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music and vendors.

