HPD warns Oahu residents to inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them

Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu residents, if you use a credit card to purchase items, listen close.

HPD is warning residents about credit card skimmers being used in grocery stores across the island.

They can also be used at other places, including gas pumps and ATMs.

These devices are attached to an actual card reader; however, they steal the card’s information when used.

Police officials say it can be challenging to notice the difference between a normal card reader and one with a skimmer attached.

Therefore, they encourage residents who use credit cards to inspect card readers before using them.

When inspecting, residents should feel around the card reader. They should look for any parts of it that feel loose or could be wiggled around.

