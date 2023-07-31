Tributes
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:59 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officers are working to track down two men and a woman accused in a violent attack inside a restroom at Chinatown’s Aala Park Friday, sources said.

Sources said a 36-year-old man was punched, pepper-sprayed, hit in the head with a skateboard and was robbed.

The attack happened in the middle of the day, said sources.

We’re told the victim is expected to be okay.

This story may be updated.

