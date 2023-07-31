Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through Friday

First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through Friday
First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the next weekend. Stable conditions will allow limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight through early morning hours each day. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island, which will see typical cloud buildups and a few showers possible each afternoon through evening.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up on Monday. This southwest swell should peak around Tuesday and will be followed by a small reinforcing south-southwest swell around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes.

As we head into August, water levels are running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft) statewide due to a combination of our peak annual tides and a sea level anomaly moving through the region. These higher water levels will lead to minor coastal flooding each afternoon around the peak daily high tides through Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki
5 seriously injured after teen drivers loses control, slams into utility pole
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD releases 26-year-old man from police custody following suspected Kapolei shooting
Credit card skimmers are being used at Oahu supermarkets, gas pumps and ATMs.
HPD: Inspect card readers at supermarkets, ATMs before using them
Betty’s Beach Cafe
Lahaina restaurant forced to close following roach infestation
HPD searching for two men and a woman linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack
HPD searching for 3 people linked to violent Chinatown restroom attack

Latest News

Mostly sunny with some partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Pleasant trade wind pattern holds into the weekend and beyond
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, July 28, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend