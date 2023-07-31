First Alert Forecast: Breezy and beautiful conditions expected through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into the next weekend. Stable conditions will allow limited windward showers, mainly during the overnight through early morning hours each day. Leeward areas will stay mostly dry with the exception of the Kona slopes of the Big Island, which will see typical cloud buildups and a few showers possible each afternoon through evening.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up on Monday. This southwest swell should peak around Tuesday and will be followed by a small reinforcing south-southwest swell around Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day due to the persistent fresh onshore breezes.

As we head into August, water levels are running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft) statewide due to a combination of our peak annual tides and a sea level anomaly moving through the region. These higher water levels will lead to minor coastal flooding each afternoon around the peak daily high tides through Wednesday.

