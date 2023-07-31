Dive team recovers body in waters off Puna coastline during search for missing opihi picker

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Fire Department dive team searching for a missing opihi picker have recovered a male body from waters off the Puna coastline on Sunday afternoon, Hawaii Island police said.

Authorities said the opihi picker was reported missing by his friends early Sunday morning around 8 a.m.

They said the 39-year-old Hilo man had reportedly gone opihi picking and diving around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday near the cliffs on Old Government Road between the Hawaiian Paradise Park and Hawaiian Beaches subdivisions.

Investigators said the man told friends he would be gone for an hour or less but he never came back.

Multiple agencies conducted a search by land and sea, including HFD’s chopper one and scent discriminating canines.

HPD said the recovered body was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say they are holding off on confirming that it may be the opihi picker reported missing as they wait for the results and notification of next of kin.

