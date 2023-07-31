9th Annual ‘Back to School Bash’ provides free supplies and services for Hawaii Island Keiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keiki received free school supplies at the 9th annual Back to School Bash in the Big Island, organized by The Leau Legacy Foundation.

Thousands received haircuts, school supplies, services, food, and entertainment provided by sponsors, non-profits, and small businesses.

“Since covid, our community has been hit really hard, specifically with the inflation and the cost of living here on Hawaii island. Our community has really come together as a village to support this keiki and our community not just in Kailua-Kona, but we have founders from all over Hawaii Island,” said Landon Ikaika Chinen, Vice President of O’ahi Entertainment.

“It takes the village, which is all of us here in Kailua-Kona, to come together and take care of our keiki here,” said Jason Leau, Founder of the Leau Legacy Foundation.

Jason Leau said they are looking for volunteers and donations for next year’s The Leau Legacy Foundation.

If you’d like to help, you can learn more information or donate here.

