Woman, 40, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Makaha

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:20 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was seriously injured after she was wounded on her face and upper body in Makaha Saturday evening, said Honolulu police officials.

Officials say the incident happened near the Longs Drugs on Farrington Highway around 8:45 p.m. when HPD officers were sent to the scene for a reported aggravated assault.

Honolulu EMS says ‘life-saving treatment’ was necessary to help the woman, who is believed to be about 40 years old. She was then taken to the hospital.

HNN is still awaiting word of a possible suspect.

This story may be updated.

