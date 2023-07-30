Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:12 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.

The responding officers found two people in the car.

The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.

Officers in Texas pulled a man from a burning car after they responded to a crash. (SOURCE: White Settlement PD).

Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
Betty’s Beach Cafe
Lahaina restaurant forced to close following roach infestation
Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu; Avoid driving through flooded roadways
Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu
A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the...
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state
Arguments in the Eric Thompson murder trial are nearing their conclusion.
Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone

Latest News

FILE - Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a CNN town hall at the...
Donald Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’ dismissed in Florida
In this photo provided by Rescue 1122 Head Quarters, an ambulance carries injured people after...
A bomb at a political rally in northwest Pakistan kills at least 40 people and wounds nearly 200
Woman, 40, seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Makaha
Woman, 40, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Makaha
FILE - Muncie police responded to multiple reports of gunfire on the city's east side just...
One person is dead and multiple were wounded in Indiana shooting, police say