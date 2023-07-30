Preserving Samoan culture in Hawaii: Festival brings traditions to diaspora

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Samoan Heritage Week festivities are underway in Hawaii. To celebrate, the Honolulu office of the American Samoan Government is hosting a week-long program, including a festival at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park through Tuesday.

The Governors of Hawaii and American Samoa kicked off the event with messages of talofa and a traditional ava ceremony. In Samoan culture, important occasions begin with an ancient ritual where guests of honor share a ceremonial beverage made from the ava plant.

The annual celebration with an important purpose.

“Focus on youth and our culture and our language and the Samoan way of life,” said American Samoa Governor Lemanu Peleti Palepoi Sialega Mauga. “Remind the parents that we need to speak Samoan to the children and the young ones. If there’s no language, there’s no more islands.”

Some 40,000 Samoans live in Hawaii – about 3% of the state’s population. Many come from the U.S. territory while others trace their roots to the independent nation of Samoa.

“Hawaii becomes our second home for many of us,” said Governor Mauga.

A second home where Samoans are active in every facet – including education, sports, healthcare, spirituality, economic development, politics and national security.

“There are more Samoans serving the U.S. military as a people and by percentage than any other group, which means their commitment to America is incredible,” said Governor Josh Green. “They are central to everything that we believe is right about the cultural exchange and the cultural integrity of Hawaii.”

The program includes fellowship among various churches, performances, cultural activities, and food vendors.

“It’s who we are and where we come from, it’s our ancestors, something that we should take pride in,” said Ashley Fraser, whose family runs a local Samoan food business. “Because we live outside of Samoa, it’s an opportunity to tap into our community, to bring awareness, to meet one another, mingle and also to educate our children locally here of our culture.”

Customs the community hopes will live on in future generations of the diaspora.

Samoan Heritage Week closes with a gala banquet on Friday, when scholarships will be awarded to local Samoan students.

For more information, visit shipasghi.org or facebook.com/asgov.hi.

