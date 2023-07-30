Tributes
Locally breezy trades to bring passing windward showers

Isolated passing windward and mauka showers are expected after midnight into the early morning hours for the next several days.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Fresh trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, but rainfall totals should be on the lighter side with a stable airmass over the islands. Most of the showers will occur after midnight into the early morning hours. This weather pattern will continue, with some slight variations in wind speeds, for the next several days.

The only exception to this pattern will be the west side of the island of Hawaii, where afternoon clouds and pop-up showers will be possible in areas mauka of Kona.

First Alert for King Tides: Water levels are running about a third to half a foot higher than predicted, which will result in possible minor coastal flooding of normally-dry beaches and some coastal erosion during the afternoon high tides Sunday into early next week. Sunday afternoon’s high tide is forecast at 2.6 feet.

In surf, the trade winds will continue to generate rough surf in the 3 to 5 foot range for east shores. Surf on south shores will be small for the weekend, and then trend up Sunday night through early next week with the arrival of a long-period southwest swell, with wave heights peaking around Tuesday.

