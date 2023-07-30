Kamehameha Highway at Kualoa Ranch is closed in both directions due to vehicle collision
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A vehicle collision investigation has caused Kamehameha Highway at Kualoa Ranch to be closed in both directions, said the Honolulu Police Department.
Police encourage drivers to use alternate routes.
Officials have yet to release any word on injuries from the incident.
This story will be updated.
