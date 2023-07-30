Tributes
You’ll go bananas for the Honolulu Rose Cake Shop’s sweet treats

Joining us now is Selena Pak, the owner of the Honolulu Rose Cake Shop. She's opening a new store in downtown on Aug 1.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new cake shop specializing in Korean and Japanese style desserts and drinks is opening in downtown Honolulu on Aug. 1.

Honolulu Rose Cake Shop owner Selena Pak has been making sweets and selling them online for a couple years. She gained a following on Instagram for her light and fluffy innovative treats, including banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, baked cheesecakes and cakes -- in a variety of fun flavors like matcha, fruity pebbles and nutella.

Pak joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase her treats, talk about her new store in downtown Honolulu and demonstrate how she layers her popular banana pudding. She said she makes everything herself with fresh ingredients.

Honolulu Rose Cake Shop is located at 212 Merchant St #9 and is open from 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.

She held a soft opening and is already seeing items sell out before 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

