Hawaii’s Jason Momoa, patrons test out new signature drink in Waikiki

The drink is a mix of Momoa's Meili vodka and his Mananalu water brand.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Hawaii’s Jason Momoa got a taste of his own signature drink Friday night in Waikiki.

The actor tested out the ‘Momoa Martini’ at the Hau Tree Restaurant in the Kaimana Beach Hotel.

The drink mixes Momoa’s Meili Vodka and his Mananalu water brand.

This comes on the same day the actor was spotted in the Iwilei Costco, promoting his new vodka brand and giving away signed bottles to fans.

The drink also includes double-pickled onions and marinated stuffed olives.

Momoa gave out martini samples to patrons for about 45 minutes during the restaurant’s dinner rush.

In an Instagram video, Momoa told patrons that his drink was also called “Aquaman water.”

