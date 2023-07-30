Hawaii’s Finest POLYFEST returns to Bishop Museum this Saturday, Aug. 5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Finest will host its 5th annual POLYFEST, a celebration of Polynesian music and culture at the Bishop Museum this Saturday, Aug. 5,

Hualani Obrero-Zablan, manager for Hawaii’s Finest and Maohi Nui performer and instructor, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event and give viewers a preview of the group’s performance.

The family friendly event will go from 5-10 p.m. at the Bishop Museum and feature a lineup of popular local artists, including High Watah, Kealamauloa, PeniDean, B.E.T., The Electrifying Kapena, Johnny Suite, and New Zealand’s Sammy Johnson.

Tickets are $35, and children under 4 get in for free. The festival will have local food booths, Hawaii’s Finest exclusive merchandise booth, and a beer garden.

VIP ticket holders have access to the VIP lounge, discounted bar prices, and light pupus served from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.hifinest.com/polyfest.

