First Hawaiian Bank employees donate over 600 pounds of essential items for homeless students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Hawaiian Bank employees and volunteers collected over 600 pounds of donated items for homeless students at Ke’elikolani Middle School in Oahu today, Saturday.

Donations are sent to Hawaii’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program to prepare students for the upcoming school year.

“As an institution, we really think that education is the key to unlocking everyone’s potential,” Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of First Hawaiian Bank Jamie Moses said.

First Hawaiian Bank employees donated the majority of the items.

According to the Hawaii State Department of Education, there are about 3,600 students in unstable housing across the state.

Hawaii Public Schools has a donation page; if you’d like to help, you can find the link here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.