First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny with some partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas.

Classic trade wind weather thru the weekend, well into next week.
It's going to be a great week of sunshine and trade winds for Hawaii
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trade winds will prevail into next week. Partly to mostly cloudy skies across windward and mauka areas with scattered showers mainly during the overnight and early mornings. Partly cloudy with isolated showers leeward.

High pressure remains centered far north of the main Hawaiian Islands driving locally breezy easterly trade winds across the state. Latest satellite and radar imagery continues to show scattered to broken low clouds with scattered showers moving into windward and mauka sections of Kauai and Oahu. Comparatively stable closed-cell cumulus clouds are moving onto windward Big Island with isolated showers. Expect decreasing shower coverage by midday across the smaller islands with steady clouds and sunshine.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

As we head into August, water levels are running higher than predicted (0.3 to 0.6 ft) statewide due to a combination of our peak annual tides and a sea level anomaly moving through. This will lead to minor coastal flooding through the afternoon periods around the peak daily high tides each day through midweek for the typical vulnerable low-lying coastal areas and beaches. See the latest Coastal Flood Statement for more details.

Small Craft Advisories in effect for portions of Hawaiian waters till Monday 6:00pm due to the strong & gusty trades.

