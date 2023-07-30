Tributes
Film aims to share story of Japanese American newspapers and help them survive

"Paper Chase" is first documentary showing the 150 years of Japanese in America, shown through the eyes of the Japanese Community newspapers.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii residents have a chance to see a new documentary Paper Chase, which chronicles the important work of Japanese community newspapers in covering 150 years of Japanese immigrants in America.

Now the legacy papers are fighting to survive in an era of social media and changing business models.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. the Zentoku Foundation is screening Paper Chase at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center. The California-based foundation helps connect generations of the Japanese American community.

Mark Nakakihara, president of the Zentoku Foundation, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the film, including the local papers featured -- the Hawaii Hochi, Hawaii’s only Japanese-language newspaper, and The Hawaii Herald: Hawaii’s Japanese American Journal.

Both helped inform Japanese in Hawaii about major issues of the time, such as World War II and internment. Still today, these newspapers cover issues often not found in mainstream news.

Admission to the Aug. 12 event on Oahu is free. Donations are welcome. To attend, RSVP to paperchase@zentokufoundation.org.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, 665 Kahului Beach Road, will host free showings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. To RSVP, call 808-244-6862.

Send donations to Zentoku Foundation at P.O. Box 27187, Santa Ana, California 92799, or click on the donation button on the website zentokufoundation.org.

