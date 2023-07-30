East-West Center forum celebrates women leadership, entrepreneurship and inspiration

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An East-West Center forum called #galswithLEI this Thursday, August 3, is bringing together business women from across the world to celebrate Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Inspiration, or LEI.

This is EWC’s 7th Annual #galswithLEI forum and will feature a keynote panel, interactive workshops and a special culinary reception with women chefs from Fête, Basalt, The Pig and the Lady and Pipeline Bakery.

EWC president Suzy Vares-Lum and Manu Bermudes, Vice President of Human Resources of the Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event theme “Future of Work” and the importance of implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategies.

Bermudes is part of this year’s keynote panel on “Reinventing Worth,” who will offer advice for transforming the workplace into one that is people-centered and inclusive. She said a compassionate workplace and DE&I strategies are critical in recruiting and retaining women leaders and diverse talent.

Other speakers include:

Meredith Artley, Doris Duke Foundation’s Executive-in-Residence, Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design

Nicole Robinson, Associate Partner, McKinsey & Company

Debi Yadegari, Founder and Chief Empathy Officer, Villyge

Morgan Matthews, Founder, Inclusive Mindset Solutions

Julie Nakayama, Vice President and CFO, Kyo-Ya Management Co., Ltd.

Vares-Lum said the forum aims to empower women leaders and entrepreneurs in Hawaii and bring in global perspectives through its Changing Faces Women’s Leadership Seminar.

Women of all ages and backgrounds are invited to join the East-West Center #galswithLEI Forum on Aug. 3, 1-7:30 p.m. at EWC’s Imin International conference center, 1777 East-West Rd. (across from Kennedy Theatre).

Tickets are $85 and $45 with a student ID: www.EastWestCenter.org/Gals23.

For more information on #galswithLEI, contact Sara Lam at 1-808-944-7727 or LamS@eastwestcenter.org.

