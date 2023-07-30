Tributes
Crash in North Kona injures family, leaves 3-year old boy in critical condition

Officers say the boy had been with his father, his father's girlfriend and their five-year-old...
Officers say the boy had been with his father, his father’s girlfriend and their five-year-old daughter on Queen Kaahumanu Highway at the time of the crash.(None)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A three-year-old boy is currently fighting for his life after a crash in North Kona on Friday night, said Hawaii County Police.

Police officials say the boy had been with his father, his father’s girlfriend, and their five-year-old daughter on Queen Kaahumanu Highway at the time of the crash.

According to police, the family had been pulling over to help another driver having car problems on the highway when they were rear-ended by a 26-year-old Kamuela woman.

The father, his girlfriend, and their daughter were all hospitalized at Kona Community Hospital, and, later released.

However, the boy was transferred to a hospital on Oahu, where he currently remains in critical condition.

The 26-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

This story may be updated.

