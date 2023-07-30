Tributes
Carpenters union presents new mentorship program as housing, commercial projects in Hawaii increase

Rochester opportunities in the carpentry trade
Rochester opportunities in the carpentry trade(KTTC)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all aspiring carpenters, here’s an apprenticeship that will let you earn as you learn!

A new carpentry mentorship began Saturday to help apprentices learn new skills to become journey-level carpenters.

The mentorship program was created by the Pacific Resource Partnership and the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters to raise carpenter graduation rates.

According to Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters representative Kyle Chock, he says that currently, only about 25% of their apprentices who begin their apprenticeships actually finish and graduate as journey-level carpenters.

Chock hopes this program brings together the union, as it is “a big investment” in the future of Hawaii’s construction industry.

Apprentices a part of the program will have the opportunity to work full-time and earn salaries of more than $100,000 per year without the burden of student debt.

Currently, new carpentry apprentices are crucial for the timely construction of much-needed housing, as well as commercial and educational facilities.

“There’s really a need to recruit more workers into our industry at a time when we have a lot of upcoming work,” Chock said.

Apprentices will also be paid a salary as they continue to learn and gain the skills needed to become licensed carpenters. They will complete apprenticeship training in carpentry, drywall, and millwright.

“Hopefully, these kinds of conferences will get people more interested and motivated again,” Chock said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, click here or call (808) 847-5761.

