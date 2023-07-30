AARP poll finds scammers are targeting veterans exposed to toxins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, PACT Act, can offer veterans thousands of dollars in compensation if they were exposed to toxins while serving.

The AARP says scammers are using that as a hook to get personal information.

A recent poll published by AARP surveyed nearly 900 veterans and active-duty military personnel and shows that 2/3 of those polled remain unaware of the PACT Act and how they can get benefits from the VA.

AARP says scammers are pouncing on that lack of information, and it’s caught the attention of the VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System.

“This is not okay for any of our veterans to be scammed,” said Amy Rohlfs with the VA Pacific Islands Healthcare System. “It is sad, so what we want our veterans to do is protect themselves. Don’t provide personal information over the phone about their benefits or medical or financial details.”

The VA says it’s racing to educate as many veterans as possible to let them know how they can legitimately apply for PACT benefits.

Last year, they held more than 20 in-person events across the Pacific to educate veterans.

The VA says any out-the-blue call asking for personal information is a warning sign.

You can follow up with the VA at (800) 698-2411 to verify a potential scam call.

Their next in-person PACT Act event is August 9th at the Ala Moana Hotel.

More ways to protect yourself against PACT Act scams

Do not provide personal, medical, financial, or VA benefit information online or over the phone. Federal agencies will only contact you if you make a request.

Do not click on online ads or engage with suspicious social media.

Look for “https://” at the start of website addresses; that means they’re more likely to be legitimate. Enable multifactor authentication on all of your accounts, if possible.

Work with veterans service providers, you know.

Report any suspected fraud to the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov

Report any VA-related scam to the VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000.

