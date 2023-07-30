Tributes
5 young adults in serious condition after an overnight car crash in Waikiki

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:06 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Diamond Head Road is closed after five young adults were seriously injured in an overnight car crash in Waikiki early Sunday morning, said Honolulu EMS officials.

EMS officials say the incident happened on Diamond Head Road just before 1 a.m. when a group of five, all between the ages of 18 and 22, were injured in the crash.

EMS says they were all taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The crash has shut down both directions of the road for hours.

This story will be updated.

