This Hawaii group is using paddling (and positivity) to steer young people in the right direction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Keaukaha One Youth Development, the canoe isn’t just a vessel, it’s a cultural teaching tool.

The Big Island non-profit works with Native Hawaiian youth in the Hilo area. It uses paddling to steer them in the right direction.

“It’s really beneficial not only to their social habits, but it also helps us to deter a lot of the negative behaviors that is in every community whether it be substance abuse, drugs, suicides,” said Keahi Warfield, KOYD executive director.

The organization’s athletes are some of the best young paddlers in the state, who compete in single-man and six-man outrigger racing.

“I think paddling is super awesome because I’ve met my best friends there,” paddler Tatiana Dunhour said. “Just having this outlet really allows me to skyrocket and boost up and have a positive mindset on life.”

For the second year in a row, Keaukaha will send a team to the Olympics of canoe paddling.

Last year it was held in London, England. This year, 15 of its athletes will travel to Western Samoa for the IVF World Distance Championships, and an opportunity to broaden their horizons.

“It’s not just about the paddling. It’s about the people you meet, the networking, the experiences you have of other cultures,” Warfield said.

The non-profit has already crossed an important finish line. It raised the $65,000 it needed, to cover travel and lodging expenses for all of the racers and their adult chaperones.

“We’re very thankful and we’re very happy that we’ve accomplished the goal in half the time, so that we can concentrate on the training for the competition,” Warfield said.

“At the beginning, it was very stressful with all the fundraisers,” Dunhour said. “The community really helped us and really pulled through. So big mahalos to everyone!”

The IVF World Distance Championships run from August 10 to 19.

Keaukaha is entered in both team and individual events.

And next year, the youth won’t have to travel far to compete.

IVF will be holding the championships in Hilo.

