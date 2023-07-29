Tributes
Sweet sounds of Ilocos in Honolulu: Award-winning youth choir from Philippines hosts concert

A youth choir from the Philippines is touring Honolulu this week, fresh off a big win at the...
A youth choir from the Philippines is touring Honolulu this week, fresh off a big win at the 12th annual World Choir Games in South Korea.(Samiweng Singers)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:35 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A youth choir from the Philippines is touring Honolulu this week, fresh off a big win at the 12th annual World Choir Games in South Korea.

The Samiweng Singers is comprised of students from Ilocos Norte National High School. Lawrence Patricio, Hawaii-based event program director, Sherween Cabrales, the group’s conductor, and members of the choir joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends for a preview of their main concert event.

This week, the group performed at the Philippine Consulate, Honolulu Hale, and Hawaii State Capitol, and met with local officials and community leaders. Their main concert is tonight, July 29, at 5 p.m. at Waipahu Intermediate School. A $40 donation is suggested.

The Samiweng Singers was founded in 2001 by Robert Caluya. One year after its founding, it was awarded first prize at the 29th National Music Competition for Young Artists (NAMCYA) held at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Over the years, the group has won numerous awards in international competitions and performed across the world in music festivals.

Cabrales said that after 11 years of winning in an international competition and 5 years of concert tours in the Philippines, the choir finally embarked on an international concert tour starting with the 12th World Choir games in Gangneung, South Korea.

The choir won the Musica Contemporanea Mixed Voices category with a Golden Diploma Level V, the highest in the entire part II of the competition; and was also declared the Winner of the Mixed Youth Choirs category with a Golden Diploma Level IV.

For more information, follow them at facebook.com/samiwengsingers.

