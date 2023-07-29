Sunshine, trade winds -- and very high tides for the weekend

Fresh trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, but rainfall totals should be on the lighter side with a stable airmass over the islands. This weather pattern will continue, with some slight variations in wind speeds, for the next several days.

First Alert for King Tides: Water levels are running about a third to half a foot higher than predicted, which will result in possible minor coastal flooding of normally-dry beaches and some coastal erosion during the afternoon high tides Sunday into early next week. Sunday afternoon’s high tide is forecast at 2.6 feet.

In surf, the trade winds will continue to generate rough surf in the 3 to 5 foot range for east shores. Surf on south shores will be small for the weekend, and then trend up Sunday night through early next week with the arrival of a long-period southwest swell.

