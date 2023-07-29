Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sunshine, trade winds -- and very high tides for the weekend

File photo of a King tide at Ala Moana Beach Park in July 2021 (Image: Hawaii News Now)
File photo of a King tide at Ala Moana Beach Park in July 2021 (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fresh trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas, but rainfall totals should be on the lighter side with a stable airmass over the islands. This weather pattern will continue, with some slight variations in wind speeds, for the next several days.

First Alert for King Tides: Water levels are running about a third to half a foot higher than predicted, which will result in possible minor coastal flooding of normally-dry beaches and some coastal erosion during the afternoon high tides Sunday into early next week. Sunday afternoon’s high tide is forecast at 2.6 feet.

In surf, the trade winds will continue to generate rough surf in the 3 to 5 foot range for east shores. Surf on south shores will be small for the weekend, and then trend up Sunday night through early next week with the arrival of a long-period southwest swell.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story
A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.
Major insurance carrier to withdraw from state, leaving policy holders in limbo
Arguments in the Eric Thompson murder trial are nearing their conclusion.
Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone
A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the...
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
Pleasant trade wind pattern holds into the weekend and beyond
Trade winds will dominate the weekend
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Aloha Friday
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, July 28, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with breezy winds expected through the weekend