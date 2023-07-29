State chooses newest locations for electric vehicle charging stations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two new locations across the state have been selected to have electric vehicle charging stations, according to the Department of Transportation.

For the island of Oahu, four electric vehicle charging stations will be installed at Aloha Tower Drive near Pier 7.

An additional four charging stations will be installed at the Kahului Park and Ride on Maui.

The installation project was funded by a $5 billion federal program, designed specifically to provide critical areas across the nation with electric vehicle charging stations.

All charging stations will be ready for electric vehicle use by the end of the year.

