Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Robert Chambers, NYC’s ‘Preppy Killer,’ is released after 15 years in prison on drug charges

FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment,...
FILE - Robert Chambers is led in handcuffs into Manhattan criminal court for his arraignment, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2007, in New York. Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer," was released Tuesday, July 25, 2023, after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Chambers, better known to some as the “Preppy Killer,” was released after spending 15 years in prison for drug and assault charges, according to state records.

Chambers spent a similar amount of time in prison after pleading guilty to strangling Jennifer Levin in New York City’s Central Park during the summer of 1986.

Chambers entered the plea to killing 18-year-old Levin as part of a deal when a jury could not reach a decision after nine days of deliberations.

He was released in 2003 for that crime but again ran afoul of the law soon after.

He was again arrested in 2007 for selling drugs out of his apartment. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison but was released Tuesday — four years early — from the Shawangunk Correctional Facility in New York, according to online inmate records maintained by the New York Department of Corrections.

Chambers, now 56, will remain under supervision for up to five years, records show.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story
A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.
Major insurance carrier to withdraw from state, leaving policy holders in limbo
Arguments in the Eric Thompson murder trial are nearing their conclusion.
Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone
A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the...
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state

Latest News

Lee began this class at DLT Stables during the Covid-19 pandemic due to her love for both goats...
Had a stressful week at work? Unwind, ease your mind with mini-goat yoga
Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu; Avoid driving through flooded roadways
Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu; Avoid driving through flooded roadways
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
The unit snagged five takeaways in practice.
Defense shines in day three of UH football training camp, unit looks to open the playbook