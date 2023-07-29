Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Melting ice near Matterhorn reveals remains of climber missing for 37 years

Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near...
Several pieces of equipment were found along with human remains along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn.(VALAIS CANTONAL POLICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The remains of a climber who disappeared while hiking along a glacier near Switzerland’s Matterhorn 37 years ago have been found.

Police say the melting ice on the glacier helped lead to the discovery of the remains.

They were found on July 12 by climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier.

Several pieces of equipment were also found.

Police say a DNA analysis helped identify the remains as belonging to a 38-year-old German mountain climber who was reported missing in September 1986.

Police also say they had searched for the climber at the time, but they were unsuccessful.

No further details about the climber’s identity or his cause of death have been revealed.

Police say the melting glaciers have led to the reemergence of bodies of those who were reported missing several decades ago.

Scientists announced earlier this week that July is on track to be Earth’s hottest month ever recorded.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story
A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.
Major insurance carrier to withdraw from state, leaving policy holders in limbo
A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the...
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state
Arguments in the Eric Thompson murder trial are nearing their conclusion.
Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone

Latest News

A youth choir from the Philippines is touring Honolulu this week, fresh off a big win at the...
Sweet sounds of Ilocos in Honolulu: Award-winning youth choir from Philippines hosts concert
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work
The Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles and Hawaiiana show takes place at Blaisdell...
Feeling nostalgic? Wiki Wiki Day Vintage Hawaiiana show celebrates retro collectibles
Hawaii is developing its first digital equity plan
Internet for all: Hawaii seeks public input on plan to create digital equity