Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of fatally shooting his wife’s lover took the stand again Friday for cross-examination from prosecutors.

Eric Thompson told jurors he was dumping construction materials in Waimanalo the night acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara was killed at his Waipahu clinic. The prosecution pressed him on the status of the relationship with his wife, Joyce, after learning of her affair.

“The trust level wasn’t back to how it always was, but it was pretty good,” Thompson said.

“I mean it was almost normal. I would go to work. She would go out. She would go shopping, but the trust issue was getting better.”

He says once she informed him of the affair and told him it was over, he didn’t feel the need to go through her phone.

“I’ve seen photos on Joyce’s phone — baby photos, family photos,” Thompson said.

“After discovering the affair, you never looked at her messages between her and Jon Tokuhara?” prosecuting attorney Ben Rose replied.

“No,” said Thompson.

The defense also called up an independent DNA specialist who analyzed samples recovered from the white bucket hat near the scene that was picked up by another man.

The expert says the DNA could be from another person and it’s possible Thompson is not the major contributor, if at all.

Closing arguments are expected sometime next week.

