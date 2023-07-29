Tributes
Man, 63, arrested for attacking city bus driver in Makiki

Honolulu Police arrested the man on Thursday just before 8:30 p.m. on Makiki Street.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Oahu, a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a bus driver in Makiki, according to Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu Police arrested the man on Thursday just before 8:30 p.m. on Makiki Street.

According to The Star-Advertiser, the suspect has held 46 prior convictions. In the last three months, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and convicted of harassment.

Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a public transit vehicle operator.

Currently, he remains in police custody pending an investigation.

