Man, 63, arrested for attacking city bus driver in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Oahu, a 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a bus driver in Makiki, according to Honolulu Police Department.

Honolulu Police arrested the man on Thursday just before 8:30 p.m. on Makiki Street.

According to The Star-Advertiser, the suspect has held 46 prior convictions. In the last three months, he was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and convicted of harassment.

Police say the man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a public transit vehicle operator.

Currently, he remains in police custody pending an investigation.

