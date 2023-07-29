Lahaina restaurant forced to close following roach infestation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cockroach infestation in West Maui is shutting down a restaurant on Front Street in Lahaina, according to Maui Department of Health.

Officials say Betty’s Beach Cafe was issued a red placard by the Department of Health on Thursday.

Inspectors say they found roaches on the bar, as well as in refrigerators and other food contact surfaces around the restaurant.

Officials say a follow-up inspection from the DOH is scheduled Monday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.