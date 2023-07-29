Kauai County to offer free Narcan kits to liquor license holders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bars and restaurants on Kauai can now stock up on Narcan for free.

The Department of Liquor Control is offering two free doses of the lifesaving drug Naloxone to liquor license holders in Kauai County.

Department officials will provide instructions for how to use Narcan to anyone picking it up. License holders can claim their free doses on at the Department of Liquor Control on Rice Street during regular business hours.

These free doses come after a record 320 narcotics related deaths last year in the state.

Kauai County received 460 Narcan kits from the state to distribute.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi recently signed an act requiring bars and restaurants serving alcohol on Oahu to carry the antidote.

