On a roll: ‘Mr. Aloha Mullet’ advances to top 25 in national competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The party in the back keeps on rolling.

Kaneohe boy Ezekiel Arita, also known as “Mr. Aloha Mullet,” has advanced to the Top 25 round of the USA Mullet Championship.

The 3-year-old has a shot at winning a cash prize and bragging rights for his mullet.

Waipahu’s Jeter Aoki, 5, was also in the running but missed the cut.

The next round of voting is Aug. 7 to 11.

After that, the top three contestants will be announced.

Fans can vote here.

