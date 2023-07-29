Tributes
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state

A circuit court judge ruled Thursday that Isabella “Ariel” Kalua is dead — opening the door for her siblings to sue the state.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A circuit court judge ruled Thursday that Isabella “Ariel” Kalua is dead — opening the door for her siblings to sue the state.

The matter was handled in probate court where the judge ruled that the missing 6-year-old died on or around Aug. 18, 2021.

Kalua’s body was never found.

Her adopted parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua are charged with murder.

The judge also approved representatives for her siblings.

A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the civil case.

“There is a statute of limitations for a civil filing that will expire shortly waiting for the criminal case would do irreparable harm to these minors and the estate,” said Scott Suzuki, the attorney for Isabella “Ariel” Kalua’s estate.

Trial for the parents is set for August 28.

