Internet for all: Hawaii seeks public input on plan to create digital equity

Hawaii is developing its first digital equity plan
Hawaii is developing its first digital equity plan(KOTA KEVN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Internet is an important tool in our everyday lives, but many do not have reliable or affordable access to high speed service. The state is trying to change that with a new digital equity plan.

Burt Lum, Broadband Coordinator of the state Broadband and Digital Equity Office, part of the Department of Business Economic Development and Tourism, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about creating a roadmap for actions and investments to achieve digital equity for residents over the next five years.

He says it aims to eliminate the “digital divide” and ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live, their income, language, age, race, any disability, or veteran status has access to affordable devices, software, training, and reliable high-speed internet service to fully participate in the community.

The state is set to receive $150 million from the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program to improve high-speed internet access and a $740,000 federal grant to support outreach for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The draft plan is scheduled to be issued for public review and comment in September 2023. The final plan, which will incorporate feedback received from HBDEO and the public, is anticipated to be submitted to NTIA in November 2023.

The Digital Equity Plan team is looking to connect with the following groups…

  • Individuals who live in covered households
  • Aging individuals/Kupuna
  • Previously Incarcerated individuals
  • Veterans
  • Individuals with disabilities
  • Individuals with a language barrier, including individuals who are English learners and have low levels of literacy
  • Individuals who are members of a racial or ethnic minority group
  • Residents in rural communities

The team will ask community members to share their:

  • Personal experience with the barriers they face with connecting to the internet
  • Feedback on what has worked well to help them connect to the internet
  • Participation in any current digital equity programs and resources (i.e., digital literacy training, free Wi-Fi at the library, etc.)
  • Recommendations on what the State of Hawaiʻi can invest in to make a difference and how the public, private, and nonprofit sectors can address digital equity in our state

If you would like to participate in or host a focus group or survey, call 808-587-9001 or email dbedt.internetforall@hawaii.gov.

For more information, visit https://broadband.hawaii.gov/digitalequityplan and follow Digital Equity Hawai’i on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

