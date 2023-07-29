HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected in a shooting in Kapolei Friday evening, said Honolulu Police Department.

Officials say people near the Kapolei Rec Center said they heard gunshots just before 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walk away from the area with a gun before the suspect apparently tossed it into a bush.

Officials say the gun was found by officers, who arrested the man a short time after.

Authorities say he remains in police custody for 1st-degree reckless endangering.

No injuries have been reported.

This story may be updated.

