Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach

A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach. (WISN)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (WISN) - A woman at a Wisconsin beach made a terrible discovery after she found a hidden camera underneath the toilet seat of a port-a-potty.

Police are trying to determine if it was the only camera and who put it there.

“That’s insane. Oh my gosh,” Chrissy Hartwig said.

On a beautiful day at Oconomowoc’s Bender Beach, the talk turns instead to something ugly after Hartwig and other beachgoers learn of a small digital camera hidden inside a porta-potty.

“That’s crazy and now that makes me think of all the other porta-potties that might have had something in it,” Hartwig said. “You don’t think about those things.”

Hartwig said she’s heard of people hiding cameras in dressing rooms and even vacation rentals, but never before in a porta-potty.

“I just, I mean, I’m mind blown. I’ve never considered it. I’ve never thought about it. I wouldn’t have thought about it, probably. People are creeps,” she said.

The camera was reportedly inside the toilet, positioned in a way that showed people entering and using the toilet.

Oconomowoc police, along with the public, have a lot of questions.

“It’s, you know, it’s very concerning because you know the little ones use the bathroom,” Lissa Hagen said. “Yeah, it’s concerning, you know, wondering who did it and why they would do something like that. It’s very gross too.”

Hagen’s daughter is a lifeguard at the beach and learned of the camera the day after it was found.

“I mean, it’s uncomfortable. It’s, you know, concerning. Yeah, so, I’m glad they found it at least before, you know, anything happened,” Hagen said.

Police have not shared how long they believe the camera was there and what if anything was on it.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

