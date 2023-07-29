Tributes
Hawaii Island man sentenced to 10 years for ghost gun and drug charges(Hawaii Island Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on gun and drug crimes, according to a Hilo Circuit Court.

Officials say 46-year-old Omar Kesment New pled no contest to gun and drug charges linked to a traffic stop in Hilo in 2020.

Authorities say officers found a loaded glock ghost gun, ammunition, and meth.

