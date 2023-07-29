Had a stressful week at work? Unwind, ease your mind with mini-goat yoga

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A farm in Waimanalo has a special yoga class that is great for your mental health and eases your stress — with the help of some four-legged friends.

The class, known as goat yoga, has become the latest craze for many people across the U.S. and is finally making waves in Hawaii.

Our Casey Lund tried it out for himself at DLT Stables with the help of yoga instructor Bonnie Lee, who also works on the farm with her family.

Lee began this class at DLT Stables during the Covid-19 pandemic due to her love for her “favorite animals on the property” and yoga.

“So, I thought putting them together would be an amazing thing to do,” Lee said. “This has been done before, but I hadn’t seen it in Hawaii. I wanted to start it.”

Goat yoga has its normal fitness benefits, but it also uplifts an individual’s immune system and mental well-being.

According to Lee, just being around animals helps build up the immune system and serves as a great way to relieve stress after a long day.

“If you’re stuck inside, you’re stuck at your job; getting out with the animals is extremely beneficial for your mental health,” Lee said.

While the farm has become known for their goat yoga classes, they offer many other events and activities.

At DLT Stables, they hold private parties, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, going-away parties, and more.

“We offer birthday parties with pony rides, a petting zoo, we do different keiki events where we have singers come in,” Lee said. I do fitness events. So, there’s just so many different things that we do back here and homeschooling as well.”

