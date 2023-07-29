Grounding of luxury yacht in marine conservation area leads to fine — and possible settlement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surprise settlement has been proposed in the grounding of a luxury yacht that damaged a precious reef on Maui, but the community and state officials agree it’s not enough to heal the environmental and cultural harm.

The grounding of the 75-foot Nakoa outraged the community.

The Nakoa was being operated as a charter vessel by Noelani Charters, which was owned by Jim Jones. He had an agreement with the owners of the vessel, the Kevin and Kimberly Albert Revocable Trust, to make payments toward a final purchase.

The trust has sued Jones and the company saying terms of the contract, including safety and commercial use restrictions, were being violated.

During an unofficial family voyage in February, the yacht broke from its anchor and was driven into the reef at Honolua Bay. It had been illegally moored overnight near the conservation area.

It subsequently sunk despite efforts at salvage.

Staff with the Department of Land and Natural Resources recommended fines for reef and coral damage and administrative costs at $117, 471.

But in testimony at a Land Board meeting Friday, community members demanded more.

Leonard Nakoa said he and other neighbors of the bay access it multiple times per week, and resent commercialism of the bay.

“We got to deal with, I gotta say, these dummies that come over there and disrespect our cultural rights and our resources,” Nakoa said.

Paele Kiakona, with the Save Honolua Coalition, said he assisted when the vessel grounded.

“It hits us in our heart when something like this happens,” he said. “So I think we should reconsider and actually pursue the maximum fines.”

At the outset of Friday’s meeting, staff announced that the owners — the Albert Family revocable trust had offered to pay the fine — to end any threat of action against them.

Trust attorney Randall Schmidt told the board: “May I express our appreciation for this opportunity to work with you to get this resolved so as much as can be made whole is made whole.”

Board Chair Dawn Chang wanted to make sure the owner didn’t go after the salvage company that was unable to save the Nakoa.

“If they are going to be subject to additional lawsuits we will never get a salvage company to work with the State of Hawaii to remove any vessel,” Chang said.

Schmidt said he needed to see the contract between the state and salvage company, and speak to his client, before absolving any contractors.

The Land Board unanimously approved the settlement, but members made it clear they still want to find a way to go after Jim Jones and Noelani charter for damage beyond coral and rock.

Board member Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon pledged “It’s not over,” but also said it’s not clear how to quantify damage to access or cultural practices.

“I personally struggle with the fact that there is no abacus or calculator to even begin to quantify how much adverse effect to cultural resources might cost,” Yoon said.

Chang said one response would be to bar Jones from operating another charter company.

“He should not be permitted to operate any commercial activity on our ocean waters,” Chang said. “He’s not demonstrated that kind of trust.”

It’s unclear if Jones has access to assets that could pay additional fines. So far, he has not responded to the lawsuit by the owners.

