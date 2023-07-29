Feeling nostalgic? Wiki Wiki Day Vintage Hawaiiana show celebrates retro collectibles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’re feeling nostalgic for old Hawaii, head over to the Blaisdell Exhibition Center tomorrow, July 30, from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for the Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show.

Event co-producer Ilene Wong and collectors Michele Ostrowski and Christopher Oswalt-Sanchez joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the show, which started in 2002 and features more than 100 vendors selling retro collectibles and antiques at least 20 years old.

This is Hawaii’s only strictly vintage pop-up where vendors do not pre-shop the show. Show features 20th Century & antique aloha shirts, Hawaiian jewelry, Hawaiiana, Mod muu muus, art, paintings, estate jewelry, cool fashion and accessories, dolls, tribal art, beads, tiki, Pyrex, gold & silver, koa, furniture, kimono, kitchenware, ukuleles, toys, kokeshi, Mid-Century Modern decor & furniture, comics, Chinese and Japanese antiques, Mings jewelry, Niihau shell leis, lauhala hats, stamps, coins, farm chic, Victorian, sportscards, Hawaiian Monarchy items, prints, fabric, postcards, lighters, action figures, music, typewriter, watches, antique bottles and more.

Michele Ostrowski is the owner of Michele’s Vintage Hawaiian Dresses & More and collects and sells original vintage aloha wear from 1950-1970, including bright mod Hawaiian muu muu.

Oswalt-Sanchez owns Nuuanu Avenue store Tin Can Mailman, which specializes in vintage 1950′s Mid Century Hawaiian art, including 1930′s Matson Steamship Hawaii menus and whimsical prints by Honolulu born illustrator Stanley Stubenberg.

More information at www.ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html.

General Admission $5. Early entry admission at 10 a.m. is $20.

