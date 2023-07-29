Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Feeling nostalgic? Wiki Wiki Day Vintage Hawaiiana show celebrates retro collectibles

If you’re feeling nostalgic for old Hawaii, head over to the Blaisdell Exhibition Center tomorrow, July 30, from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -If you’re feeling nostalgic for old Hawaii, head over to the Blaisdell Exhibition Center tomorrow, July 30, from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. for the Wiki Wiki One Day Vintage Collectibles & Hawaiiana Show.

Event co-producer Ilene Wong and collectors Michele Ostrowski and Christopher Oswalt-Sanchez joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the show, which started in 2002 and features more than 100 vendors selling retro collectibles and antiques at least 20 years old.

This is Hawaii’s only strictly vintage pop-up where vendors do not pre-shop the show. Show features 20th Century & antique aloha shirts, Hawaiian jewelry, Hawaiiana, Mod muu muus, art, paintings, estate jewelry, cool fashion and accessories, dolls, tribal art, beads, tiki, Pyrex, gold & silver, koa, furniture, kimono, kitchenware, ukuleles, toys, kokeshi, Mid-Century Modern decor & furniture, comics, Chinese and Japanese antiques, Mings jewelry, Niihau shell leis, lauhala hats, stamps, coins, farm chic, Victorian, sportscards, Hawaiian Monarchy items, prints, fabric, postcards, lighters, action figures, music, typewriter, watches, antique bottles and more.

Michele Ostrowski is the owner of Michele’s Vintage Hawaiian Dresses & More and collects and sells original vintage aloha wear from 1950-1970, including bright mod Hawaiian muu muu.

Oswalt-Sanchez owns Nuuanu Avenue store Tin Can Mailman, which specializes in vintage 1950′s Mid Century Hawaiian art, including 1930′s Matson Steamship Hawaii menus and whimsical prints by Honolulu born illustrator Stanley Stubenberg.

More information at www.ukulele.com/wikiwiki.html.

General Admission $5. Early entry admission at 10 a.m. is $20.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story
A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.
Major insurance carrier to withdraw from state, leaving policy holders in limbo
A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the...
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state
Arguments in the Eric Thompson murder trial are nearing their conclusion.
Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone

Latest News

A youth choir from the Philippines is touring Honolulu this week, fresh off a big win at the...
Sweet sounds of Ilocos in Honolulu: Award-winning youth choir from Philippines hosts concert
Hawaii is developing its first digital equity plan
Internet for all: Hawaii seeks public input on plan to create digital equity
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
HPD arrests 26-year-old man after reports of gunfire in Kapolei
(Image: Race to the Base)
All town-bound lanes of H-3 Freeway to be closed for urgent repairs