Deliberations begin in trial against 2nd suspect accused in gruesome North Shore murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jurors began deliberations Friday in the trial against Hailey Dandurand, the second suspect charged in a grisly 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore.

In closing arguments, city Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell said testimony and evidence prove Dandurand was an accomplice in the murder of Telma Boinville.

Her then-boyfriend Stephen Brown has already been convicted of the crime.

Bell told jurors that Dandurand acted on her own free will when she held the murder weapon for Brown and watched him kill Boinville without leaving. Meanwhile, the defense reminded the jury of Dandurand’s testimony, when she said she was terrified of Brown and thought he might kill her.

But prosecutors argued Dandurand gave false statements on the stand when she claimed Brown punched her in the face multiple times the day of the murder.

They showed the jury her mugshot, which showed no obvious signs she had been hit.

Bell also reminded the jury what Dandurand said to an officer at the arrest scene.

“While she stood with Corporal Ka’ava, unprompted by any police questioning, what did she say? ‘Can you just pull your gun out and shoot me in the head. After today, my life is over,’” said Bell.

“That is a recognition of a guilty conscience. She knew what she had done, her participation was willing and voluntary.”

The defense argued that Dandurand is guilty of burglary, but never intended to kill Boinville, kidnap her daughter or steal a truck.

“Everything Hailey did that night, everything Hailey did that day, was to buy time so that she can hopefully live,” said Dandurand’s attorney, Barry Sooalo.

“Everything that she did was either by force, remember being forced into the car that’s actual physical force and or by threat of use of force against her up to and including being murdered herself if she doesn’t comply.”

Earlier this week, Dandurand testified that she was in another room when Brown attacked Boinville.

She also said she didn’t hear anyone screaming, which prosecutors said is false.

Bell said a witness two doors down testified differently.

When Dandurand walked over to Brown, she said the victim was barely alive and was forced to tie her up as Brown continued to attack, this time with a hammer.

However, Bell pointed to hair found in Boinville’s hands and said the victim was warding off Dandurand as she attacked from the front.

“When the bodybag was open at the morgue on Dec. 8 2017, Evidence Specialist Bradley Farley saw that unknown hair in Telma’s hands,” said Bell.

“Detective Jones told you that he took a flashlight and looked at it but he said that it was red hair. How does defendant Dandurand’s red hair end up in the decedent’s hands?”

Sooalo sought to raise doubt in jurors’ minds.

“Think back for a moment, was there a person who took the stand? Anyone? Anyone who can actually tell you Hailey committed those wounds, Haley did those wounds, Haley caused the wounds. Government wants you to believe that Hailey did it,” he said.

If Dandurand is convicted of murder, she would face a life sentence with a chance of parole.

Her ex-boyfriend is due to be sentenced next month.

