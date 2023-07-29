Defense shines in day three of UH football training camp, unit looks to open the playbook

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Day three of training camp in Manoa wrapped up on Friday and it would be the Warriors defense to show up and show out.

The unit snagged five takeaways in practice. A welcome sight for defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro, who’s trying to create an offensive worst nightmare on that side of the ball.

Going into his second year as defensive coordinator, Jacob Yoro is looking to reek havoc on offenses in 2023 and he says it all starts in training camp.

“It’s a big emphasis for us.” Coach Yoro told reporters. “It’s about getting to the ball, it’s about attacking the ball and it’s about finishing right and that’s what we’ve been preaching throughout the entire off season, you know, year two, it’s been such a pleasure watching these guys just grow in our scheme.”

With a year under their belt, Yoro is ready to open up the playbook this season.

“Its about the comfort in what we’re doing.” Yoro said. “Last year, we had to be very vanilla in a lot of the things we’re doing in year one of our scheme.”

It allows the players to fly around.

“A lot more prone to being able to play faster, being able to play more, quicker and a lot more confidence.” Defensive end Jonah Kahahawai-Welch said. “That’s going to allow us to do the things we’re able to do when we’re on the field.”

It helps when you add more playmakers to team with Wyoming Transfer Cam Stone joining the secondary.

Stone notched 45 tackles and 10 pass deflections in three season with the cowboys and feels right at home here in the islands.

“When they called me, it was already a top option just being here playing here and seeing the scenery, but I enjoyed it here.” Stone said. “I took my visit and enjoyed it even more and it was kind of a done deal after that.”

The ‘Bows continue training camp with practices still open to the public, except for Saturday scrimmages at Ching field due to on going construction..

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.