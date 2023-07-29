Tributes
Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu; Avoid driving through flooded roadways(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A coastal flood statement for Oahu is issued from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon, said the National Weather Service.

NWS says this means isolated minor coastal flooding is expected in vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.

Expect the impacts of the coastal flood to begin in the afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.

NWS says the impacts include flooding of normally dry beaches, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

To prepare:

  • Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to drive through salt water, rinse your vehicle with fresh water.
  • Move electronics, vehicles, or other valuables to higher ground.
  • Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don’t get too tight, and be aware of overwash around boat ramps.
  • Secure canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

You can learn more about the hazard conditions at hawaiibeachsafety.com 

This story may be updated.

