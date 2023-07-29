Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.(Chick-fil-A)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Chick-fil-A is set to open two new restaurant concepts aimed at cutting down wait times.

The fast-food chain will test a two-story drive-thru restaurant in Atlanta and a walk-up restaurant in New York City for digital orders only.

“Digital orders make up more than half of total sales in some markets – and growing – so we know our customers have an appetite for convenience,” said Khalilah Cooper, Chick-fil-A’s executive director.

According to Cooper, the Atlanta restaurant will feature four drive-thru lanes that allow guests to choose to place their order with a team member or use the mobile app.

“The kitchen will also be twice as large as at typical Chick-fil-A locations and it will be above the drive-thru,” a company spokesperson said. “Orders will travel through an overhead conveyor belt connected with chutes that run down the sides.”

Meanwhile, the walk-up concept in New York is said to be designed to fit in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.

The company said its digital-focused restaurants are designed to make getting orders more convenient than before.

The restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 with more details expected to be released regarding the locations.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder defendant Eric Thompson took the stand in his own defense Thursday.
‘It just didn’t make sense’: Man accused of killing his wife’s lover tells his side of the story
A death investigation is underway in Windward Oahu after two men found a 21-year-old woman,...
‘We were too late’: Outreach workers mourn another homeless youth’s death on the streets
Honolulu is the third most-expensive city in the nation, according to a new analysis.
Major insurance carrier to withdraw from state, leaving policy holders in limbo
Arguments in the Eric Thompson murder trial are nearing their conclusion.
Man accused of killing wife’s lover tells jurors he didn’t go through her phone
A lawyer representing the siblings told the court they were running out of time to file the...
Judge rules Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua dead, opening door for siblings to sue state

Latest News

Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu; Avoid driving through flooded roadways
Coastal flood statement issued for Oahu; Avoid driving through flooded roadways
The unit snagged five takeaways in practice.
Defense shines in day three of UH football training camp, unit looks to open the playbook
A youth choir from the Philippines is touring Honolulu this week, fresh off a big win at the...
Sweet sounds of Ilocos in Honolulu: Award-winning youth choir from Philippines hosts concert
Jodi Owens won $100,000 thanks to playing the lottery on her break.
‘I’m still in shock’: Woman wins lottery jackpot while taking break from work